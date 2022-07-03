Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

