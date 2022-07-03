Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.46 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.28%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

