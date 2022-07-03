Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 252,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 821,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the first quarter worth about $2,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the first quarter worth about $174,000.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

