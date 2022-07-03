Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $480.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

