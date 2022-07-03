Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,864.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,124 shares of company stock valued at $216,376 in the last ninety days.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REFI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REFI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.