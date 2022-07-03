Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.