Chicago Capital LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

