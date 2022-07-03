Chicago Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average is $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

