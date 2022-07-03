Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

