Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.