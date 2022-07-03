Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,240,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

