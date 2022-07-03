Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.