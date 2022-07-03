Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 3,549 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

