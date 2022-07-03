Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,490 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

