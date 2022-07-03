Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.