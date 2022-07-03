Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 388,432 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

