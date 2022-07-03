Chicago Capital LLC Sells 285 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $247.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average is $416.35.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

