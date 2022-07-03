Chicago Capital LLC Sells 329 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

