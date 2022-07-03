Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

