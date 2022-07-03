Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.41. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

