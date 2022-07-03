Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stake Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $41.88 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

