Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research firms have commented on CHUY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.