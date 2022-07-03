Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 211,015 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $182,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

