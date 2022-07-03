Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,604 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.