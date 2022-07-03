Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.32. Citizens shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 73,880 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The company has a market cap of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald W. Shields acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,294.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens by 89.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citizens by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.