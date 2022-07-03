Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Up 6%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85. 353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

Clarkson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

