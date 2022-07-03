Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 108,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,396,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of analysts have commented on CLVR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 280.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

