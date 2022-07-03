Cognyte Software Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognyte Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.16 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,497 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $750,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

