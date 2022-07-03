Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Get Colicity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Colicity by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colicity by 2,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Colicity by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Colicity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 389,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.