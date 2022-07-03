Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Colliers International Group by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

