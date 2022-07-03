Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of CMA opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

