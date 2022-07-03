Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $97.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

CMA stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Comerica by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comerica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

