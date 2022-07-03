Comparing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Equity Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.46 billion 11.13 $1.33 billion $3.58 20.37

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 53.42% 12.35% 6.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Portland Estates and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 3 0 2.50 Equity Residential 0 11 5 0 2.31

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $84.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

