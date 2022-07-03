Comparing Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -25.53% -49.72% -17.64% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Yext and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $390.58 million 1.52 -$93.26 million ($0.79) -6.08 NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.48 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

NerdWallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yext and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 198.90%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

