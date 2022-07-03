Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

