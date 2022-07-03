Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.40. 39,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,437% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

