Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.40. 39,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,437% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)
