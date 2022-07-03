Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $202,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.