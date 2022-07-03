Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Decreased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

NYSE ED opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

