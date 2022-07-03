Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 378 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.