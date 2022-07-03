Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

