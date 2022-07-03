Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 686 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.