Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $146.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

