Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.