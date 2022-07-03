Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $126.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

