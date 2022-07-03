Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.16 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.