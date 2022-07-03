Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $195.99 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.19.

