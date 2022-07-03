Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 731.2% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 75,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

