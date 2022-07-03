Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

