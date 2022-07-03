Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.