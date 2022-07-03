Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,315,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

